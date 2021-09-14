CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Met Gala After Party Outfits Were the Perfect Turn Up Looks

By Christen A. Johnson
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin Bieber have been used to the ~lavish lifestyle~ for a looong time, and this weekend was basically like any other day for them. After a bomb night at the VMAs, where Hailey cheered on her man during his performance, and after stepping out to the Met Gala in chic all black ensembles, the Biebers closed their time in NYC with a Met Gala after party—hosted by the one and only Rihanna—and looked pretttty damn good en route to the function.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 2

Related
younghollywood.com

4 Times Hailey & Justin Bieber Were Our Summer Fashion Inspo!

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram/@haileybieber) I think it can be said that we all know about Justin and Hailey Bieber, AKA “Jailey”, the celeb couple who unapologetically takes over our Instagram feeds and magazine headlines. Whether strutting at a red carpet event, working late in the studio, off galivanting around some beautiful vacation destination, or just out and about in L.A., this couple is always sure to be doing things fashionably. Especially after the past year we’ve had, the pair has come out hotter than ever this Summer. Take a look at a few of their best fashion moments from the past few months!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Hailey Bieber Presented At The VMAs In A White, Sheer Bodycon Dress

Hailey Bieber took the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs in a white, turtleneck dress that was just a teensy bit see-through. Underneath, she went with a white bustier and underwear to keep the sharp look. Sheer might just be the the must-wear look of the 2021 VMAs if other celebrities’ looks are any indications.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soulja
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rihanna
Popculture

Why Justin Bieber Fans Think He Accidentally Revealed That Hailey Is Pregnant

Monday night's 2021 Met Gala was all about fashion as Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet in jaw-dropping ensembles, but for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, all the buzz seemed to be on the possible expansion of their family. As the biggest night in fashion wound to a close, fans of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were left convinced that Bieber and Hailey are expecting their first child together thanks to one peculiar moment on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Flies From The Ceiling In Epic VMAs Performance As Hailey Baldwin Dances From Her Seat

Justin Bieber kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, following a five-year absence, and his performance may be one of his best ever. Justin Bieber went into the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with the most nominations out of anyone — seven, to be exact — so we weren’t too surprised to hear he’d be performing. But we had no idea he’d knock our socks off while doing so! Justin, who performed “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, hasn’t performed the show since 2015, so it was his first time back on the VMAs stage in six years. Obviously, it was a special moment for both the singer and his fans, and we don’t think anyone watching walked away disappointed.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Justin and Hailey Bieber Made Out on a Red Carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their third wedding anniversary by making out in front of photographers last night at Justin's Justin Bieber: One World premiere. Hailey posed with Justin in a pink and gray sequined mini dress. Justin, meanwhile, wore a tan hat and all white. Justin and Hailey's appearance...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Met Gala#Drew House#Cosmopolitan
Us Weekly

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Arrive Hand in Hand for 2021 Met Gala Afterparty After She Walked Red Carpet Solo

Out on the town! Kaia Gerber reunited with boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a Met Gala afterparty after he skipped the red carpet arrivals on Monday, September 13. The model, 20, and the Euphoria star, 24, walked hand in hand as they stepped out for Justin Bieber‘s star-studded bash after the 2021 fundraiser in New York City. Elordi looked casual with a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of ripped jeans. He threw a black button-down over the top. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter, for her part, showed off her lean legs in a sheer minidress and heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Hailey Baldwin At The Met Gala Is All Anyone’s Talking About

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin ran into each other at the 2021 Met Gala & everyone is saying how ‘awkward’ the encounter was. Shawn Mendes, 23, and girlfriend Camila Cabello, 24, were getting ready in their hotel for the 2021 Met Gala in a new video for Vogue. In the “Get Ready” video, the couple recorded their entire day leading up to the main event, and towards the end of the eight-minute video, they run into Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Justin Bieber, 27, in the lobby. The video has since gone viral on TikTok because people think it is the most awkward run-in ever.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Wore a Jeweled Saint Laurent Gown to the Met Gala

Hailey Bieber chose a classic gown for this year's Met Gala. Wearing a strapless column gown by Saint Laurent, the design featured a plunging V-shaped neckline studded with rhinestones. She accessorized the look with a square-diamond necklace and wore her hair in loose waves. Bieber walked the red carpet with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson begs fans for ‘more compassion & less hate’ after she’s ‘BANNED from Met Gala’

KHLOE Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has begged fans for "more compassion and less hate" after his baby mamma was "banned" from the Met Gala 2021. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe, 37, was dubbed "too C List" to attend the fashion event of the year in New York, in a snub which left her to watch the glitzy ceremony at home and declare she was "not OK."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin’s Cousin Ireland Defends Her After Fans Chant ‘Selena Gomez’ At The Met Gala

Hailey Baldwin’s cousin Ireland came to her defense after overzealous fans heckled her and Justin Bieber about his ex, Selena Gomez, at the Met Gala. Never go against the family. That appears to be the motto Ireland Baldwin is living by after a crowd of excited fans heckled Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber about Selena Gomez at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13. A TikTok video Hailey posted on the platform showed the famous couple walking the carpet as fans could be heard chanting, “Selena! Selena! Selena!”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans Spotted Hailey Bieber Freaking Out in Excitement Over Justin's VMAs Performance

The VMAs are back! I mean, they were also back last year but the show was largely pre-recorded and semi-virtual, so things weren't exactly the same. And whomst performed? That'd be Justin Bieber. But apparently he wasn't down to walk the red carpet this year (too busy getting into his performance overalls), which means we tragically didn't get any VMAs red carpet pics of him and Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy