Andalusia falls to T.R. Miller in four sets

Both teams fought hard as T.R. Miller edged Andalusia, 3-1, in a tight volleyball match Monday night. AHS Head Coach Angie Grimes said it was a great game, and her girls played very tough and scrappy. “When you look back, it was errors. Miller is a great team and very solid, but they’re not beating us. When we look at our errors, we’re beating ourselves up. In games that close, you can’t hit the ball out and have missed serves. I honestly think stuff like this is going to make us so much better, and we will see everybody again. We’re going to fix what we’re doing and come back stronger than ever. We had some good blocks and a lot of good plays, and I’m proud of the girls.”