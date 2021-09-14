CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andalusia, AL

Andalusia falls to T.R. Miller in four sets

By Zack Maio
Andalusia Star News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth teams fought hard as T.R. Miller edged Andalusia, 3-1, in a tight volleyball match Monday night. AHS Head Coach Angie Grimes said it was a great game, and her girls played very tough and scrappy. “When you look back, it was errors. Miller is a great team and very solid, but they’re not beating us. When we look at our errors, we’re beating ourselves up. In games that close, you can’t hit the ball out and have missed serves. I honestly think stuff like this is going to make us so much better, and we will see everybody again. We’re going to fix what we’re doing and come back stronger than ever. We had some good blocks and a lot of good plays, and I’m proud of the girls.”

andalusiastarnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ward, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Andalusia, AL
Sports
City
Brewton, AL
City
Andalusia, AL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trm#Tigers#Najor#Ahs

Comments / 0

Community Policy