Suspect arrested after standoff

A suspect was arrested Monday after a standoff led to the use of tear gas. According to a statement by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, members of the department along with the Covington County Incident Response Team and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Lattice Road, north of Red Level, just inside Conecuh County, where Michael Dewayne Brogden was located. The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the situation, officials said.