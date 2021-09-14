The GE Industrial drone line from Microdrones opens new markets and benefits existing customers

Winnipeg, Canada- Aurora Aerial, “Winnipeg, Canada, Aurora Aerial is announcing its participation as a new member of the Drone Logistics Ecosystem, a consortium of companies dedicated to the advancement of drone technology and development of regulation. Aurora Aerial is a Canadian custom drone manufacturing solution that develops hardware and software technology. Based in Winnipeg, the company was formed in 2018 by entrepreneurs who have a combined 50+ years of expertise in commercial aviation, from flight schools and airports to cargo airlines. Some may claim to have experience in drone manufacturing, delivery, and research; Aurora Aerial does it every day. From the beginning, Aurora has collaborated closely with regulators, Advanced Air Mobility ecosystems and academic research institutions. For example, the University of Manitoba and Aurora Aerial have developed student coop programs and internships. The company also has a collaborative relationship with the university’s academics in industry research, which allows Aurora to tap into more sources of innovative thought, often reaching across industries to spark new ideas.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO