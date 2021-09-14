Should you take out a personal loan if you're impacted by the loss of additional unemployment benefits?

Pay off student loans or invest? It’s an important question to consider as the answer can shape your financial future. On one hand, throwing all of your extra money at student loan debt can help you relieve that burden faster. But waiting to invest could cost you precious time – as well as potential earnings – if you’re missing out on the power of compounding interest. Understanding your financial situation as it is now and what you’d like it to be, based on your goals, can help you decide how to best approach the pay off debt vs. invest debate. Be sure to consult with a financial advisor about the best way to handle the pay-off-debt-or-invest question.

