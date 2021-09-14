Should you take out a personal loan if you're impacted by the loss of additional unemployment benefits?
As of Sept. 5, 2021, several federal pandemic unemployment benefits programs have expired, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). And while traditional unemployment insurance benefits are still in place, the expiration of these temporary programs may have created a gap in unemployed Americans' ability to cover expenses.www.cnbc.com
