Pirates place reliever David Bednar on 10-day IL, recall RHP Enyel De Los Santos

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed reliever David Bednar on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain and recalled right-hander Enyel De Los Santos to take his spot on the 28-man active roster.

Bednar (3-1, 2.18 ERA,) a Mars graduate, hasn’t pitched since he tossed a scoreless eighth inning a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 7. Bednar has three saves and is averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 58 appearances this season.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said De Los Santos, who was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, will work out of the bullpen. De Los Santos, 25, was 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.714 WHIP and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 appearances this season. He is 2-2 with a 6.21 ERA in 38 games over three seasons with the Phillies, including three starts, giving up 13 home runs.

“We like the stuff,” Shelton said. “Good arm. Secondary stuff’s good. I think that’s the thing that stood out. Gonna try and figure out from here on out how we’re gonna use him and what we’re gonna do. The stuff kinda stood out.”