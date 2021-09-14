CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen And More Comedians Honor Norm Macdonald After His Tragic Passing At 61

By Laura Hurley
 6 days ago
The comedy world lost a legend this week with the death of Saturday Night Live star Norm Macdonald, who made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian as well as a TV and movie star. Macdonald passed away on September 14 after a nine-year battle with cancer, at the age of only 61. He cast a long shadow in the entertainment scene, so it's heartwarming but not surprising to see some of the biggest names in comedy sharing messages to honor him in the wake of his passing.

