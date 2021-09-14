Extreme Sisters Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

First, there was "Extreme Couponing." Then there was "Extreme Cheapskates." Now, TLC has brought us "Extreme Sisters." This new series follows the lives of five pairs of conjoined sisters — though unlike literal conjoined twins like "Abby & Brittany," these sisters are not attached at the hip physically, but rather ... spiritually! TLC announced the show in a press release, writing, "Some sister bonds are closer than others, but these siblings take their obsession to the extreme." And indeed, the sisters deliver. One pair goes to the bathroom together and even shares the same boyfriend, while another sleeps in the same bed with her sister — and her sister's husband. Awkward!