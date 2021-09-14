CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K22 Guides: Where to get NBA 2K22 VC easily?

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
5000 – $1.99. The easiest way to collect VC is: Watch the Weekly NBA 2KTV. In the main menu, select the Weekly NBA 2KTV option on the lower right of the menu. Each Weekly NBA 2KTV will have interactive trivia questions. Some of these will award up to 100 VC regardless of your answers. Some of them will give you up to 400 VC if you answered correctly. All in all, you can collect easily about 500 to 2000 VC, depending on how well you answer.

