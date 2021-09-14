CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA meets Friday about Pfizer booster; two FDA experts oppose the approval, saying it’s not needed

FingerLakes1
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vaccine committee for the FDA is meeting Friday to discuss the approval of a third booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine. This is happening just before Biden’s approval date for booster shots to the general public. The FDA could do the same later on for Moderna and Johnson &...

Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

What the FDA wants doctors to tell patients asking for ivermectin

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in animals, has seen a steep rise in prescriptions as patients seek out alternative treatments for COVID-19. If a patient insists on this drug, infectious disease expert John Farley, MD, MPH, has the following advice for doctors: tell that patient to get vaccinated. “If...
HEALTH
#Booster
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

The FDA rejected Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) booster shot recommendation for the general public in order to place greater focus on inoculating the unvaccinated populations and collecting more data on booster shots, Meghan FitzGerald, adjunct associate professor of health policy and management at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live. Though the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WRAL

Questions about the Booster for 65 and Over

Last month, President Biden announced that the booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine would be available on 20 September, as long as they received approval from the FDA and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With the unanimous recommendation Friday by the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee to distribute booster shots of Pfizer - BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older and other vulnerable Americans, the country is now waiting to hear what the CDC recommends after its meetings this Wednesday and Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

When to expect COVID vaccine booster shots

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today, the Biden Administration officially missed its goal––set roughly a month ago––of making COVID vaccine booster shots available for all Americans beginning September 20. This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to deal another blow to the White House’s ambitious booster rollout timeline.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Who Can Get Boosters Now

On Friday, an FDA committee recommended people over 65 and those at high risk (who got the Pfizer vaccine) get booster shots—but everyone else should not (for now). Meanwhile, the Biden administration had hoped everyone could get boosters starting tomorrow. Confused? So are a lot of people. To clear things up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on State of the Union with Jake Tapper. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
WebMD

Moderna Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer and J&J

Sep. 20, 2021 -- A nationwide study of more than 3,600 adults found the Moderna vaccine does a better job at preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations than the two other vaccines being used in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said Friday. “Among U.S. adults without immunocompromising conditions,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Pfizer recalls all lots of anti-smoking drug Chantix over carcinogen presence

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling all lots of its anti-smoking drug Chantix due to high levels of cancer-causing agents called nitrosamines in the pills. The recall is for all lots of 0.5 mg and 1 mg varenicline tablets, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Long-term ingestion of the drug can lead to a "potential increased cancer risk in humans, but there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication."
INDUSTRY
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
texasbreaking.com

Side Effects From Pfizer Booster Shots Are Similar To Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose, Drugmaker Tells FDA

Pfizer, in new data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration, has said that side effects from COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are similar to those felt after the second dose of vaccine and are more likely to affect younger people. This comes as the drugmaker seeks the clearance of the government department to distribute booster shots across the United States.
INDUSTRY

