Carmelo Anthony gets brutally honest about ‘championship-or-bust’ season with LeBron James, Lakers
No team will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with as much pressure as the Los Angeles Lakers. Their massive summer haul has the critics and the naysayers betting against them in what they believe will be a failed experiment for the 2020 NBA champs. Carmelo Anthony happens to be one of the Lakers’ high-profile recruits, and the 10-time All-Star recently opened up about the type of mindset the team possesses ahead of the season.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0