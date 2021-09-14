CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway’s lights are back on for ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked,’ ‘Lion King’ and others

By Tracey Porpora
 6 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Broadway is back. When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuttered businesses in 2020, Broadway went dark. While there have been a few showings since Broadway was allowed to reopen in July — including Bruce Springsteen’s concert show on June 26 and the Sara Bareilles-led “Waitress,” which opened Sept. 2 — several big shows finally open Tuesday night, including Disney’s “The Lion King,” “Chicago,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” and “Wicked.”

