Health

MAHEC

By Spotlight Carolina
WLOS.com
 6 days ago

MAHEC is holding a conference for healthcare providers on caring for our African American population of community members in Western North Carolina. Designed to create awareness on healthcare inequities which affect African American communities. MAHEC's goal is to increase knowledge and awareness of racism as a healthcare crisis.

wlos.com

EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AL.com

I once thought Gov. Ivey wanted Alabamians to vaccinate; now, I know better

This is an opinion column. Does Gov. Kay Ivey want Alabamians to stop choking our hospitals, or not?. Does she want to give our already stressed and strained healthcare heroes a well-deserved break, or not? Does she want to free ICU beds for people needing intensive care for something other than COVID-19, or not? Does she want to prevent another COVID-infected Alabamian from being transported more than 100 miles from their home because there’s no room for them in hospital after hospital after hospital, or not?
ALABAMA STATE
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#African American#Health Care#Western North Carolina#Racism
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Kemp Says Georgians Can Choose Not To Get Vaccinated, But They May Die Of COVID-19

Gov. Brian Kemp may have perhaps made his most direct plea for Georgians to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Monday during a press conference. "I mean, the numbers do not lie; 95% of the people in the hospital with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated," Kemp said. "And I would urge you to do that. That is what we need to unite and focus on instead of having, you know, different mandates and all that."
GEORGIA STATE
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
MOBILE, AL
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
Alissa Rose

Self-attacking antibodies found in a COVID patient.

Hospitalized Covid-19 patients are mainly more likely to harbor autoantibodies. A new study highlights the need for vaccination, antibodies directed at their tissues or substances their immune cells secrete into the blood than people without Covid-19. Autoantibodies can be early signs of full-blown autoimmune disease.
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Missouri

If you love the outdoors and nature, Missouri has over 6,100 known caves, and people are allowed to tour 23 of these. However, some ‌places‌ ‌are‌ ‌the‌ ‌worst‌ ‌to‌ ‌live‌ ‌in,‌ ‌according‌ ‌to‌ ‌FBI‌ ‌crime‌ ‌data,‌ ‌Bureau‌ ‌of‌ ‌Labor‌ ‌Statistics,‌ ‌Sperling’s‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Places,‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌government‌ ‌census‌ ‌ ‌and‌ ‌comparing‌ ‌the‌ ‌higher‌ ‌unemployment‌ ‌rates,‌ ‌adjusted‌ ‌median‌ ‌income,‌ ‌education,‌ ‌and‌ ‌high‌ ‌crime.‌
MISSOURI STATE
Canyon News

The Medicare Rule…No One Remembers!

UNITED STATES—Dear Toni, Just a quick note to say that my mother had to go into the hospital this week with COVID that caused a urinary tract infection and pneumonia, then she slipped and bumped her head. No concussion, but she is very weak, so we are asking that she be placed into rehab/skilled nursing facility to build her strength back up.
POLITICS
Buffalo News

What's at stake for CWA, Catholic Health as contract deadline nears

With a week and a half to go until their contracts expire, Catholic Health System and hourly workers at three health care facilities are trying to reach a new deal. Looming over the talks is the Communications Workers of America's threat of a strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

