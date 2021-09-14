Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTY At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellicott, or 21 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Truckton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH