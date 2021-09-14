CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Ex-manager is Mississippi school district's interim leader

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

AMORY, Miss. (AP) — A former administrator for a school district in Mississippi has been named to lead the district beginning in October. The Amory School Board on Monday approved a resolution that appoints Andy Cantrell as interim district superintendent for the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Cantrell will take over for Superintendent Ken Byars, who is leaving the post Sept. 30 to pursue a job in the private sector in educational consulting, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
Amory, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Tupelo, MS
Amory, MS
Government
City
Amory, MS
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Amory School Board
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy