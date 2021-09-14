Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles south of Truckton, or 32 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH