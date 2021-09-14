CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A local startup is proposing to build an autonomous vehicle network in Silicon Valley to take people from Diridon Station to San Jose airport

By Sonya Herrera
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 6 days ago
A new transportation system could be coming to Silicon Valley — one that is private, autonomous and environmentally friendly. On Tuesday, Glydways Inc. showed off its vision for what that system could look like. The South San Francisco startup is developing a transit service built around autonomous electric cars that would carry passengers along dedicated pathways. At San Jose City Hall, it put one of its vehicles on display.

www.bizjournals.com

