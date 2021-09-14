Urgent call from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank asking for volunteers to help those affected by Hurricane Ida
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the rain continues to pour down outside, inside the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, compassion is pouring from the hearts of volunteers. Helene Tucker is one of the team leaders at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. She typically comes in once a week, but after Hurricane Ida hit she makes it a point to show up twice a week, along with her husband.www.wafb.com
