CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Urgent call from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank asking for volunteers to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

By Breanne Bizette
WAFB
WAFB
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the rain continues to pour down outside, inside the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, compassion is pouring from the hearts of volunteers. Helene Tucker is one of the team leaders at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. She typically comes in once a week, but after Hurricane Ida hit she makes it a point to show up twice a week, along with her husband.

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAFB

30,000 apply for disaster unemployment; LWC deploys mobile unit to help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reported nearly 30,000 people have applied for disaster unemployment assistance following Hurricane Ida. Tavares Walker, the assistant secretary of LWC, said he expects that number to grow. The assistance is only offered to those whose job has been impacted by the storm and are out of work.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Brighter Future Program: Free eye exams and glasses for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Brighter Future Program is an initiative that was started to bridge the barrier of access and income to optical health and wellness. We are providing free eye examinations & glasses (if needed). Optical health is much broader than “needing glasses” there are other health...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Westdale Middle closes due to power outage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Westdale Middle School was forced to dismiss early Monday, Sept. 20, and will remain closed Tuesday, Sept. 21, due to a power outage. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System reported a transformer on the school’s campus blew around 9 a.m. and some sparks caused a small fire in a closet in the gym.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Ida, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

BRFD lends a helping hand to Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) lends a helping hand to Grand Isle after Hurricane Ida. The BRFD launched its Incident Management Team to support Jefferson Parish and the city of Grand Isle to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. Some of the tasks they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Extreme Weather#Charity
WAFB

Disaster recovery center opening in St. James Parish

CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - Parish President Pete Dufresne announces the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) opening in St. James Parish amidst Hurricane Ida recovery. The DRC will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18 and continue operations daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Convent Community Center.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
WAFB

Donaldsonville residents say their trash situation stinks

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Up and down the roads in Donaldsonville, neighbors are piling up their storm debris and cleaning up from Hurricane Ida but they say it’s more than just tree branches and limbs. “Everything was smelling bad, very bad,” said Joy Tomplay. She added she waited two weeks...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy