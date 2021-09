On this date in 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the finished document, which was then sent to the 13 existing states. The new constitution was not considered binding until it was ratified by nine of the 13 states, which took place on June 21, 1788, when New Hampshire became the ninth state to vote for ratification. This set into motion the first federal elections, with the new government to take office starting March 4, 1789.

