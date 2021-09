After almost four years at the helm, city of Albuquerque economic development director Synthia Jaramillo has taken a new position. The city announced on Friday that Jaramillo has accepted a job as the senior vice president of corporate relations at the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The new role will build on her previous position at the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce. At the local chapter, Jaramillo began as a receptionist before working her way up to the title of chief operating officer over more than 15 years.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO