Amazon starting pay increase good for workers, comes with ‘big challenges’

CCSD is looking for School Nutrition Workers to join us in serving our kids! The work day is 6.5 hours and the schedule follows the school calendar. The starting hourly rate has been increased to $12.59 an hour for School Nutrition Workers, as well as to $12 an hour for part-time School Nutrition workers and substitutes, and $10.50 an hour for lunchroom monitors. The School Nutrition Worker position offers full time benefits, professional development, advancement opportunities and a great work team and environment. Apply now by clicking Jobs@CCSD at www.CherokeeK12.net and selecting any of the School Nutrition Worker listings at various schools. Openings for part-time School Nutrition workers and substitutes and lunchroom monitors also are posted. Questions? Contact School Nutrition at cassandra.higgins@cherokeek12.net and 770.721.8419. #CCSDfam.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO