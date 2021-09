When love blooms online, during a pandemic, how can you be sure the relationship is for real? Here are ways to avoid a romance scam. Sometimes, loneliness coupled with a quest for love can cause people to lose sight of reality, and end with them draining their bank accounts to help someone they’ve never even met in person. Unfortunately, dating apps and social media sites have become hot spots for criminals posing as Mr. or Mrs. Right, masquerading as professionals who just happen to be working in far off places — but they’re really criminals in disguise, looking to separate unsuspecting victims from their money.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO