Medical & Biotech

Mammoth Valuation: Unicorn Eyes In Vivo CRISPR Drugs, Diagnostics

By Alex Philippidis
Genetic Engineering News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Mammoth’s therapies and diagnostics will be based on what the company touts as the largest toolbox of CRISPR proteins on earth. Through the financing, Mammoth plans to expand the toolbox and broaden its pipeline of genome-edited therapies, focusing on the smallest known CRISPR systems, based on Cas14, which targets single-stranded DNA; and Casɸ, which is encoded exclusively in the genomes of huge bacteriophages . . .

Fortune

Unicorn startup Papaya Global nearly quadruples its valuation, eyes an IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A mere six months since entering the unicorn club, Papaya Global has raised a new round of funding that nearly quadruples its valuation. An Israel-based workforce management software maker, Papaya revealed Saturday that it had...
SOFTWARE
wibqam.com

Nobel laureate Doudna’s biotech Mammoth hits over $1 billion in valuation

(Reuters) – Mammoth Biosciences, co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, touched a valuation of more than $1 billion after raising $150 million in its latest funding round. Doudna, who shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Emmanuelle Charpentier for developing the CRISPR/CAS9 gene editing tool, co-founded the biotech startup...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
crunchbase.com

CRISPR Biotech Company Mammoth Biosciences Gains Unicorn Status

San Francisco-based Mammoth Biosciences has closed on a $150 million Series D led by Redmile Group, fast on the heels of its $45 million Series C raised in November 2020. With its most recent funding, the company is now valued at $1 billion and joins the Crunchbase Unicorn Board. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Crispr#Mammoth#Diagnostics#Dna#Cas
nationalmortgagenews.com

Homebuying startup Orchard reaches $1 billion unicorn valuation

Orchard, which offers cash to homebuyers upfront so they can purchase a new residence before selling their old one, raised $100 million to fuel growth in an ultra-competitive housing market that’s pushing shoppers to find new ways to stand out. The fundraising round values the startup at more than $1...
REAL ESTATE
mix929.com

U.S. FDA approves first biosimilar rival to Roche’s blockbuster eye drug

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd and Biogen Inc’s biosimilar rival to Roche Holding AG’s blockbuster eye drug, Lucentis. Biosimilars are cheaper versions of biologic drugs made from living organisms. Lucentis, which already faces competition from Novartis AG’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Silicon Republic

Fivetran nears five times its unicorn valuation as it plans further growth

The data integration business growing its EMEA HQ in Dublin is set for further expansion following a $5.6bn valuation and key acquisition. Silicon Valley-headquartered Fivetran has announced $565m in Series D funding alongside a deal to acquire HVR. This latest funding round sees the automated data integration provider’s value reach...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Genetic Engineering News

Smarter Control Vital for Modern Biopharmaceutical Production

Smarter” manufacturing control systems are needed to cope with the increased use of outsourced production and multi-product facilities, according to new research. The study, by Sagnik Mitra, a doctoral researcher, and Ganti S. Murthy, PhD, professor, at the Indian Institute of Technology in Indore, examined whether established process control technologies are a good fit for modern biopharmaceutical manufacturing strategies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

J&J: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study's results haven't yet been peer-reviewed.“A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J. The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Duchenne muscular dystrophy cell culture models created by CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing and their application in drug screening

Gene editing methods are an attractive therapeutic option for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and they have an immediate application in the generation of research models. To generate myoblast cultures that could be useful in in vitro drug screening, we have optimised a CRISPR/Cas9 gene edition protocol. We have successfully used it in wild type immortalised myoblasts to delete exon 52 of the dystrophin gene, modelling a common Duchenne muscular dystrophy mutation; and in patient’s immortalised cultures we have deleted an inhibitory microRNA target region of the utrophin UTR, leading to utrophin upregulation. We have characterised these cultures by demonstrating, respectively, inhibition of dystrophin expression and overexpression of utrophin, and evaluating the expression of myogenic factors (Myf5 and MyH3) and components of the dystrophin associated glycoprotein complex (α-sarcoglycan and β-dystroglycan). To demonstrate their use in the assessment of DMD treatments, we have performed exon skipping on the DMDΔ52-Model and have used the unedited DMD cultures/ DMD-UTRN-Model combo to assess utrophin overexpression after drug treatment. While the practical use of DMDΔ52-Model is limited to the validation to our gene editing protocol, DMD-UTRN-Model presents a possible therapeutic gene edition target as well as a useful positive control in the screening of utrophin overexpression drugs.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Novel Delivery System Suppresses HIV in Mice

HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is one of the world’s most serious public health challenges. Despite advances in our scientific understanding of HIV and its prevention and treatment, there are many who still do not have access to prevention, care, and treatment, and there is still no cure. A new mouse study by researchers at City of Hope and Menzies Health Institute Queensland at Griffith University may provide hope. The researchers report they have developed an anti-HIV protein that suppressed HIV levels in the bone marrow, spleen, and brain of mice and prevented replication.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Uncovering the Secrets of AAV for Improved Cell and Gene Therapies

We are all keenly aware that viruses can negatively impact our lives, but what about viruses that shape our existence and even improve some of its outcomes? In the past several decades, advances in cell and gene therapies have exploded due to innovations with adeno-associated virus (AAV). Yet, given its small genomic size, the life cycle of AAV is surprisingly complex. Understanding this life cycle will be pivotal to developing new and improved methods of AAV vector manufacture that can meet the industry’s increasing needs. Interestingly, in nature, AAV co-exists with adenovirus, with the latter providing help during the AAV life cycle. Thus, taking cues from nature, investigators have developed a novel tetracycline enhanced self-silencing adenoviral (TESSA) helper system that allows for contaminant-free AAV manufacture.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Ginkgo Bioworks Rings a Bell in NYC

With the children of the company’s co-founders right up front, the Ginkgo Bioworks team rang the bell of the New York Stock Exchange this morning, taking the synthetic biology company public. The synthetic biology powerhouse became a public company through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that values the company at $15 billion and provides Ginkgo total proceeds of more than $1.6 billion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Genetic Engineering News

Advanced Technology to Accelerate Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

Biopharmaceutical companies are transitioning from the development of standard monoclonal antibody therapies to more intricate antibody structures and new genetic medicines. Not only are these molecules more complex, but scientists are also under tremendous pressure to understand molecular liabilities sooner and close the developability gap in a much shorter time frame. As such, analytical evaluation of these sophisticated samples is getting more complex, more numerous, and results are required in less time. As a result, investigators are in dire need of technologies that are fast and robust enough to keep up with the development pace of next-generation biotherapeutics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizwest.com

Sovos prices IPO, sets unicorn valuation

LOUISVILLE — Sovos Brands Inc., a formerly California-based food-brand company that recently planted its headquarters flag in Louisville, is going public with an initial stock offering that values the firm at more than $1.5 billion. BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar...
LOUISVILLE, CO
biopharmadive.com

Apellis eye drug succeeds in one key study, but falls short in its twin

A closely watched experimental treatment for a leading cause of blindness slowed the death of retinal cells in a large, late-stage study, a finding that the drug's maker, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, said Thursday will support an application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval. But results from a second, similarly...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

