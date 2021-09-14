CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is USC interested in James Franklin? Penn State’s diverse offense to be tested by Auburn, Blue-White Breakdown podcast

By Bob Flounders
James Franklin is in his eighth season as Penn State’s coach. He has only had one losing season during his time in State College. Many major programs would covet Franklin’s services. And what do you know, there is now a head coaching opening at USC. In this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast, PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders discuss Franklin and any potential USC interest.

Photos of Penn State recruits visiting for Whiteout win over Auburn

The Penn State Whiteout is a huge draw for college football fans, so it makes sense it is also a key recruiting tool for head coach James Franklin and his staff. Saturday’s version against SEC opponent Auburn was no exception as the Nittnay Lions hosted more than 100 recruits and commits to the prime-time match-up televised live on ABC.
PennLive.com

Watch: Penn State great, Saquon Barkley leads ‘We Are’ chant for 2021 White Out game

In this year’s White Out game, several former Penn State Nittany Lion football players were in attendance to watch the team play in the first White Out game since 2019. Penn State hosted the Auburn Tigers this year in a close game that resulted in the Nittany Lions winning 28-20. Saquon Barkley, current New York Giants running back, was one of many former Penn State players to show up for the September 18th matchup. Barkley was a member of the team from 2015-2017, making a huge impact in his time with the Penn State Football program.
