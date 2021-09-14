Jobless New Yorkers to Hold Rally in Long Island City Tuesday Night to Call for Extension of Unemployment Benefits
Unemployed New Yorkers will gather in Long Island City tonight to call on the federal government to extend federal unemployment benefits that expired on Labor Day. The jobless, along with activists, will rally at Gantry Plaza State Park at 8 p.m. Tuesday to demand legislators extend the pandemic-era benefits after as many as 800,000 New York City residents lost all unemployment benefits on Sept. 6. They are specifically calling on U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, who represents New York, to help push the extension through.sunnysidepost.com
