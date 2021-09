ROH has revealed the two former WWE wrestlers who will be facing off at Death Before Dishonor. On today's episode of ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust will be taking place at Death Before Dishonor this Sunday (September 12). ROH had been hyping that two top free agents who were recently released by another organization would be facing each other at the pay-per-view.

