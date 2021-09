MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is speaking out against new federal vaccination mandates President Joe Biden issued Thursday. During his address to the nation, Biden announced that all employers with 100 or more employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly. Biden also said businesses with more than 100 employees will be required provide paid time off for the time it takes for workers to get vaccinated or recover from post-vaccination side effects.

