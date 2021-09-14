Young Boys stun Man United 2-1 with late winner in CL

Ronaldo gives United an early lead before Wan-Bissaka shown a straight red for poor tackle. Young Boys dominate second half, scoring the winner in the dying seconds. Cristiano Ronaldo had whispered something into Jesse Lingard’s ear when he was replaced in the 72nd minute with the scoreline level but, if he had envisaged his Manchester United team-mate playing some part in a winning goal, this was not what he would have had in mind. It was Lingard’s careless back pass in the fifth minute of stoppage time that gifted substitute Jordan Siebatcheu a dramatic late winner and Young Boys the most famous win in their history on a night in Bern when a 10-man United paid a familiarly heavy price for two alarming errors of judgment and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s substitutions again came under scrutiny.

