Premier League

Young Boys stun Man United 2-1 with late winner in CL

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo had done his work when he was substituted in the 72nd minute of another tough Champions League evening for Manchester United in Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo had scored an early goal — a record-extending 135th in the competition — then forced the Young Boys' goalkeeper to save a stinging shot and almost earned a penalty after breaking clear when the score was still 1-0 early in the second half.

