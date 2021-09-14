Could A Handful Of Swallowed Metal Ball Bearings And Exposure To The World’s Strongest Magnets Cause My Torso To Explode Into A Cloud Of Viscera? A Scientific Examination
One does not simply hold a cloud of 100-million-degree plasma in one’s coffee mug. Believe it or not, this is a fundamental problem of the ongoing quest for fusion energy, a theoretical solution to humankind’s all-consuming passion for things that go brrrrrr. The process of fusion—the cramming together of two atomic nuclei of one element such that they form an atomic nucleus of another, heavier element—is capable of producing enough energy to, for example, warm an entire solar system, but requires some pretty extraordinary environmental conditions. Like those found in the interior of the literal Sun. Your cherished “World’s Best Dad” mug has held some serious hell-brews over its celebrated history, but it simply will not contain star juice. No physical substance on Earth can manage it.defector.com
Comments / 0