The offensive line of Greyson Kleist, Jonathan Palmer, Parker Hyer, Owen Brown and Tanner Rosales opened holes and contained the defense extremely well, allowing ball carriers Logan Kleine, Henry Nokes and Desmond Mcgruder to get up field. Nokes and Mcgruder scored one touchdown apiece. On the other side of the ball, Christian Kabowski, Max Joseph and Chase Back got in the back ield and did a great job disrupting plays. Hayden Johnson and Cody Jones lead the defense in tackles out in the open field.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO