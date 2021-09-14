Score the Perfect Costume for Half-Pint Halloween Hounds With These Picks
It's already hard to say no to your dog, but it's harder to say no when they're in a cute costume. Halloween 2021 is dead ahead! Of course, you want your wee furry hobgoblin to join in the festivities. Dog Halloween costumes are more popular than ever, with bat wings, lion manes, headpieces, and references to DC Comics, Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and more. With so many costume ideas out there, it can be hard to pick just one for your furry friend.www.wideopenpets.com
Comments / 0