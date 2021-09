Have you ever heard of James Beard? An OG American foodie who authored more than 20 highly regarded cookbooks, opened two culinary schools, and hosted one of the world's first cooking shows on NBC in 1946, Beard is a legendary figure in the food world (via James Beard). Following his death in 1985, the James Beard Foundation was established to continue to support chefs and food education. In 1986, the nonprofit organization purchased Beard's New York City townhouse, and the stately home went on to host many annual food events.

