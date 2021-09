This past week, I wrote about my latest attempt to move to a more mobile computing setup for both productivity and entertainment. This isn’t new, per se, in that I’m always testing new setups, and I often move from computer to computer over time, for review purposes and in general. But this time is also different in that I want to make a permanent change that will better align with my plans to sell our current home as soon as early 2022 and move around more frequently after that.

