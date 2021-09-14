CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, FL

St. Cloud K9 gets new body armor thanks to donation

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lieX7_0bw6Sz5200
St. Cloud K9 gets new body armor thanks to donation (St. Cloud Police Dept)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud Police Department K-9 Koda received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation by national nonprofit.

The custom vest, which can run from $1,700-$2,200, was made possible thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. a nonprofit that provides bullet and stab protective vests for police K-9 throughout the U.S.

Koda’s vest was embroidered with the words “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The St. Cloud Police Department Canine Unit currently includes two dogs which are assigned to handlers who live, work and train together.

Since its inception the program has provided over 4,381 vests to K9s in all 50 states made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

More information about the program can be found here.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

WFTV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coronavirus: Florida doctors welcome vaccines for younger children, but wonder who’ll take them

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pfizer announced Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective in young children between the ages of five and 11 years old. They plan to apply for authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month, and if the process goes well, distribution of the vaccine to elementary school students could begin before Halloween.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: March protests Australia state's vaccine mandate

MELBOURNE, Australia — Hundreds of demonstrators have marched in the streets of Australia’s second-largest city to protest against mandatory coronavirus vaccine rules in the construction industry.,. The protest Tuesday in Melbourne was aimed at a Victoria state government mandate requiring all construction workers to get vaccinated. The march came a...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Saint Cloud, FL
Society
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy