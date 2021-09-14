St. Cloud K9 gets new body armor thanks to donation (St. Cloud Police Dept)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud Police Department K-9 Koda received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation by national nonprofit.

The custom vest, which can run from $1,700-$2,200, was made possible thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. a nonprofit that provides bullet and stab protective vests for police K-9 throughout the U.S.

Koda’s vest was embroidered with the words “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The St. Cloud Police Department Canine Unit currently includes two dogs which are assigned to handlers who live, work and train together.

Since its inception the program has provided over 4,381 vests to K9s in all 50 states made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

More information about the program can be found here.

