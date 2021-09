KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Family members of a Kissimmee police officer killed in 2017 told a judge they forgive the man found guilty of his murder, but want justice. “It pains me to think about our babies who barely got to know their daddy. I’m upset,” said Sadia Baxter, widow of Officer Matthew Baxter. “Everett Miller had no right to take him away from us. But he did and he has shown no remorse.”

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO