Storms End, Cooler Wednesday...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COOLER FOR A DAY OR 2... It won’t last long, but cooler air will sweep in behind the showers and storms this evening...and be with us Wednesday and Thursday. But, the warm and more humid air will come back quickly Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Most of that time will be dry, but there is a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower any afternoon. Better chances to get more rain Tuesday and Wednesday next week...