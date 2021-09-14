CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Storms End, Cooler Wednesday...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COOLER FOR A DAY OR 2... It won’t last long, but cooler air will sweep in behind the showers and storms this evening...and be with us Wednesday and Thursday. But, the warm and more humid air will come back quickly Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Most of that time will be dry, but there is a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower any afternoon. Better chances to get more rain Tuesday and Wednesday next week...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wndu
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy