Bangor, ME

Tourism does well on Labor Day, staffing shortages still causing revenue losses

By Melissa Falcone
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — This past Labor Day weekend, Maine tourism was high. However, with countless tourists visiting Maine, staffing shortages continue to present challenges. According to a recent poll by the Maine Tourism Association, 40% of members said business was better than a normal year, but it’s not the number of tourists impacting the economy, it’s the lack of one essential element– the staff.

