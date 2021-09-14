Tourism does well on Labor Day, staffing shortages still causing revenue losses
BANGOR — This past Labor Day weekend, Maine tourism was high. However, with countless tourists visiting Maine, staffing shortages continue to present challenges. According to a recent poll by the Maine Tourism Association, 40% of members said business was better than a normal year, but it’s not the number of tourists impacting the economy, it’s the lack of one essential element– the staff.www.foxbangor.com
Comments / 0