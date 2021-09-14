Rain chances increase Wednesday as our next weather maker moves into the area

TUESDAY: The early hours up until lunch will remain dry as we transition into Tuesday. The second half of the day will showcase an increasing chance for rain as our next complex weather maker rolls in. An upper level low-pressure system will roll into the Ohio Valley, accompanied by a surface cold front that will plummet temperatures to below average later this week. As of this morning, clouds are present for the AM commute. No real threat for fog thanks to cloudy skies and noticeable winds. Temperatures read in the 60s to start the day. Muggy weather conditions will be around once again. A stray morning shower is not out of the question, so keep the umbrellas around as you head out the door. As we approach lunch and head into the early afternoon, rain showers will likely start to make their way through the reason. Early on, the showers will be scattered in nature. Widespread rain will develop as the cold front gets closer, around the early morning hours tomorrow. High temperatures today will be in the seasonable category, maxing out in the mid 70s. Tonight, rain showers will overtake the region with a stray rumble of thunder possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

