CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain chances increase Wednesday as our next weather maker moves into the area

By Mark Reynolds
wjhl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds overnight with a low near 64 degrees. A system will move into the area tomorrow which will bring an increase in clouds and a 50% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

Clouds to precede increasing midweek rain chances

Cloud cover will increase to start the workweek as rain chances return. We’ll remain partly sunny with a few showers throughout the day as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Rain potential takes a good bump up into Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the cloud cover. Have an umbrella ready tomorrow!
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Rain chances Tuesday with a pattern change Wednesday! Cold Front Alert!

Happy Monday! Again, we have seen all of the above today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and rain at times! There will be additional rain chances in our forecast for the afternoon timeframe across much of WGNO’s viewing area. Rain chances return again on Tuesday, too, and many spots may...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

More clouds around with increasing chances for rain later today

TUESDAY: The early hours up until lunch will remain dry as we transition into Tuesday. The second half of the day will showcase an increasing chance for rain as our next complex weather maker rolls in. An upper level low-pressure system will roll into the Ohio Valley, accompanied by a surface cold front that will plummet temperatures to below average later this week. As of this morning, clouds are present for the AM commute. No real threat for fog thanks to cloudy skies and noticeable winds. Temperatures read in the 60s to start the day. Muggy weather conditions will be around once again. A stray morning shower is not out of the question, so keep the umbrellas around as you head out the door. As we approach lunch and head into the early afternoon, rain showers will likely start to make their way through the reason. Early on, the showers will be scattered in nature. Widespread rain will develop as the cold front gets closer, around the early morning hours tomorrow. High temperatures today will be in the seasonable category, maxing out in the mid 70s. Tonight, rain showers will overtake the region with a stray rumble of thunder possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Seasonable Tuesday Ahead of our Next Weather Maker

Tuesday a few drizzly showers may be possible especially early on, otherwise it'll be another quiet one for us with a little more cloud cover expected. Temperatures will be seasonable rising to the upper 70's, but overnight lows will be warmer than previous nights as the humidity increases. This may...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Rain and storm chances rise; chilly, raw Wednesday ahead

Mild weather holding this Tuesday morning as showers advance from the west! Scattered showers will be with us through the morning in spots but steadier and heavier rainfall is likely for the afternoon and evening, as the cold front moves in. No doubt, a wet day ahead, as temperatures slowly...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Wet morning while showers taper off this afternoon

Rain will become widespread through the morning, so be sure to grab an umbrella. Rain will begin to taper off this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, while showers will linger over the mountains through the day. Wet Wednesday. A strong cold front arrives midday Wednesday with rain likely during the day...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Rain, a chance of storms and cooler weather as we head into Autumn

Wednesday: More showers, thunderstorm possible. High 65. Thursday: Partly sunny, shower possible, very cool. High 62 (50) Friday: Chilly start, brilliant sunshine, and cool. High 70 (47) FORECAST DISCUSSION. Take along your umbrella today. It is a wet morning with scattered showers moving into the Buckeye State from the south....
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Morning Showers Tuesday; Cool Down In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cool down is in effect and showers continue. Tuesday’s temperatures are in the upper 60s with rain continuing through the morning commute. Showers linger for northwest Indiana by early afternoon. Below average warmth in the 60s with scattered showers for the final days of summer. Conditions stay cool, rainy and windy through tomorrow. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vHHBIUrevE — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 21, 2021 We’ll feel some of the coolest temperatures since May on Wednesday with lake effect showers. Conditions stay windy and cool with high wave action through Thursday.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy