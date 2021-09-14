State reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths since February

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a three-day total of 1,350 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 1,122 are confirmed and 228 are probable cases. All the deaths occurred in September. One person was in the 50-64 age group and the rest were 65 or older. There have been 7,937 total hospitalizations and 117,081 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO