State reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths since February

By Mark Phillips
ABC 15 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Valleywise Medical Center is currently treating 30 COVID patients. Officials say twelve are in the intensive care unit and none are vaccinated. “We certainly aren’t seeing the exponential growth that we were seeing a couple of weeks ago which is reassuring and positive that we may be coming to the other side of this current surge,” said Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer for Valleywise Medical Center.

www.abc15.com

