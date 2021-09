PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham reportedly suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells Derrick Gunn. Gunn reports that Graham is done for the year. Brandon Graham confirmed on Twitter he will be watching his team from the sidelines for the rest of the season. “We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022,” Graham tweeted. “Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in...

