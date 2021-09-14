CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Interstellar Probe: Where Are the Limits of the Solar System?

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Where the boundary between the earth’s atmosphere and space runs cannot be determined once and for all to the nearest meter. Depending on solar activity and atmospheric dynamics, it is sometimes a little higher, sometimes a little lower. The same applies to the transition to interstellar space: the size of the heliosphere, which is formed by the particles emitted by the sun, fluctuates. The nature of this border region of the solar system could be explored by a space probe that is now being discussed at a specialist conference.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Interstellar Space#Space Probe#Congress#Epsc#Au#Johns Hopkins University#The Interstellar Probe
itechpost.com

Jupiter Asteroid Impact Video 2021: Watch as Astronomers Capture Ultra Rare Event!

A 100-meter asteroid recently crashed on the Gas Giant's surface. Fortunately, a couple of amateur astronomers captured the ultra rare Jupiter asteroid impact this 2021. There are hundreds of asteroids that hit Jupiter every year. The planet, the largest in the solar system, acts as a blockade for space debris on a crash collision course for Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

You need to see the Solar System’s most elusive planet

Perhaps you’re familiar with Neptune, the Roman god of the sea. Or maybe you know him by his Greek moniker, Poseidon. Despite the ancient mythos, the planet that bears the name as a result of its cerulean color — evoking the image of a great ocean world — was only discovered in 1846. Before that scientists thought Neptune wasn’t a planet at all, but a star.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
spaceexplored.com

‘Oumuamua is still lurking somewhere in the outer Solar System

ʻOumuamua is the first known interstellar object detected passing through the Solar System. Researchers at Harvard’s Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics made waves in the mainstream media after publishing a paper claiming the object may have had an “artificial origin”—Presenting speculation that ‘Oumuamua could have been sent “intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization.”
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

The Life and Death of Our Solar System: The Stardust Genesis

As humanity has reached further into space, we've come to learn a lot more about the lifecycle of the solar system. From a collapsing cloud of gas into a brand new star to an accretion disc with planets vacuuming up debris, to measuring how much gas the Sun's got left in the tank and calculating we've got about another 4.5 billion or so years left in this thing.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover Over 450 New Cosmic Objects in the Solar System

Our Solar System is home to numerous incredible aspects, and the main one is by far the presence of complex life forms on our planet. But even so, scientists still discover new things that leave them speechless, and they will probably always do. According to ScienceAlert.com, astronomers had used data...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Objects at the Solar System’s Edge Are Being Influenced by Something Mysterious

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered hundreds of new objects in the outer solar system using an instrument designed to probe an unexplained source of energy in the universe. The results reveal new insights about the mysterious expanse beyond Neptune, including the possibility that a massive undiscovered planet may be lurking in these dark outer reaches.
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

Looking for Interstellar Monuments

By now I have reached an age at which my birthdays can be thought of as a countdown to the inescapable end. We live our life without knowing when that end will come. But acknowledging its inevitability encourages us to build monuments of our accomplishments that will outlast us. Of course, our DNA can give us that sort of longevity through our children. But we often wish to add meaning to the world we leave behind that goes beyond our genetic code.
VISUAL ART
Planetary Society

The best seat in the solar system

In this image taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station in 2018, our planet shines with orange light. This is airglow, a phenomenon that happens in planetary atmospheres. When radiation from the Sun strikes molecules in the atmosphere it energizes them, causing them to release energy that we can see as colors — most commonly red, green or blue, and in this case orange.
ASTRONOMY
illinois.edu

Earthlike planets in other solar systems? Look for moons.

Finding an exact copy of the Earth somewhere in the universe sounds like a far-fetched notion, but scientists believe that because Earth happened in our solar system, something similar is bound to exist someplace else. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researcher Siegfried Eggl and his colleagues say orbiting moons may play a key role in keeping planets habitable over long periods and identified a method to find them.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Odd Result From a Dark Matter Detector Might Be Something Even Wilder

Last year, XENON1T, the world's most sensitive dark matter detector, seemed to deliver a hit. Not of dark matter, but something else.  Perhaps neutrinos, perhaps solar axions, perhaps radioactive pollution in the detector. Now a different team of physicists has come up with a different answer. The signal could be consistent not with dark matter, but dark energy, they say. If this is indeed what caused the spike in XENON1T's detections, it represents an important milestone in the search for this mysterious force. Dark energy, like dark matter, is unknown to us. Dark matter is the name we give to mass we...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

What happened to the missing pieces of the solar system?

The early solar system was an especially violent place. The terrestrial planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars) likely formed by suffering countless collisions between planetesimals. But the material left over from all those collisions should have remained in orbit around the sun, where it would’ve eventually found itself in the...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy