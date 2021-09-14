Interstellar Probe: Where Are the Limits of the Solar System?
Where the boundary between the earth’s atmosphere and space runs cannot be determined once and for all to the nearest meter. Depending on solar activity and atmospheric dynamics, it is sometimes a little higher, sometimes a little lower. The same applies to the transition to interstellar space: the size of the heliosphere, which is formed by the particles emitted by the sun, fluctuates. The nature of this border region of the solar system could be explored by a space probe that is now being discussed at a specialist conference.marketresearchtelecast.com
