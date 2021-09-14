Judge Blocks Vax Mandate for N.Y. Medical Workers Claiming It Violates Their Religious Beliefs

You don’t need a third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine if you’re under 65, according to the FDA’s scientific advisers. A panel that advises the FDA on vaccines voted Friday against recommending that Americans 16 and up get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one the agency has given full approval. The referendum on the additional jab was overwhelming, with 16 against and two in favor. By contrast, the committee voted unanimously to recommend booster shots for Americans over the age of 65 and those at risk of severe complications from COVID-19. The White House had come out strongly in favor of booster shots, recommending that most people get a third shot eight months after their second. Dr. Michael Kurilla, an official at the NIH and a committee member, said during the debate, “It’s unclear that everyone needs to be boosted, other than a subset of the population that clearly would be at high risk for serious disease.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO