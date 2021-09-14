CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge Blocks Vax Mandate for N.Y. Medical Workers Claiming It Violates Their Religious Beliefs

By AJ McDougall
 6 days ago
On Tuesday, a New York federal judge temporarily blocked a statewide vaccination mandate for medical workers, after a suit filed by 17 health-care professionals claimed that all vaccines against the coronavirus use aborted fetus cell lines in their development or production. The plaintiffs, all Christian medical professionals identified by aliases like “Physician Liaison X” and “Dr. A,” complained as a matter of religious conviction, they opposed any and all medical cooperation in abortion.

www.thedailybeast.com

#Vax#Abortion#N Y Medical Workers#Christian
