Seattle rolls into Rio Tinto Stadium today with the best road record of any team in MLS this year, currently 7-1-2 on the road. RSL has a home record of 6-4-2 this season, and they will need to be working well together in order to win. Remember, this is the team our previous head coach jumped ship to join as an assistant — and of course, if you have been a fan longer you know that Seattle has done very well under the front office management of Garth Lagerwey after he left RSL.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO