Coral Springs Police Propose Surveillance Cameras on Major Roadways
Coral Springs Police are looking to place surveillance cameras on major roadways across the city in an effort to solve more crimes. At a Broward County Commission Meeting Sept. 9, Coral Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Bradley McKeone said the camera program would use existing county poles—which already support mounted cameras for traffic monitoring—to give local police more electronic eyes at traffic-heavy locations.coralspringstalk.com
