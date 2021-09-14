CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Police Propose Surveillance Cameras on Major Roadways

By Kevin Deutsch
Talk Media
Talk Media
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coral Springs Police are looking to place surveillance cameras on major roadways across the city in an effort to solve more crimes. At a Broward County Commission Meeting Sept. 9, Coral Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Bradley McKeone said the camera program would use existing county poles—which already support mounted cameras for traffic monitoring—to give local police more electronic eyes at traffic-heavy locations.

coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: Battery on a Firefighter

This is a summary of crimes occurring between Sept. 8 – Sept. 14, 2021, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. Battery On A Firefighter. No address provided. A 62-year-old female...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Vandal Tries to Steal Emergency Lights From Fire Department Vehicle

A vandal tried to steal the emergency strobe lights from a Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department vehicle last week, police records show. The unidentified culprit broke the front grill tabs on the white, unmarked 2014 Ford Escape on Sept. 13, also causing damage to the car’s emergency LED lights and wiring, according to a Coral Springs Police incident report.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Talk Media

911 Dispatcher Recognized After Saving Life of Parkland Woman

After a 14-year-old girl in Parkland called 911 because her mother was not breathing, Telecommunications Supervisor Melissa Ayers instructed the teen how to perform CPR — saving the life of her mother. Because of Ayers’s successful lifesaving efforts, on September 9, 2021, the Florida Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Service...
PARKLAND, FL
Talk Media

“Deadman” Spray-Painted on Chai-Center Chabad in Coral Springs

The Chai-Center Chabad in Coral Springs was vandalized with graffiti reading “Deadman” at the start of the Jewish High Holy Days, police records show. An unidentified vandal used spray paint to graffiti the word on the north and east walls of the building’s playground area at 5761 Coral Ridge Dr., the records show, carrying out the criminal defacing sometime between Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. and Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., during Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveillance Cameras#Camera#Video Surveillance#Real Time Crime Center#County#Poles
Talk Media

Broward County Schools Report 562 New Cases of COVID-19

Broward County Public Schools have recorded 1,478 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Sept. 9, reflecting a 61 percent increase in reported new infections since the previous week, data show. Coronavirus infections have been confirmed for at least 1,109 students and 369 school employees (1,478 total), according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Talk Media

Coral Springs Residents Speak Out This Week

Our readers continue to be outspoken about our articles and aren’t shy about expressing their views. We’ve gathered a few of the comments emailed to us or on social media on some of the hot issues on Coral Springs Talk this week. Mask Mandates. Our article about State education officials...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

2022 Municipal Taxes Will be Lower than Anticipated Explains Coral Springs City Manager

Coral Springs residents will pay less in taxes for 2022 than initially proposed over the summer, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act — and planning. In an interview with City Manager Frank Babinec, he said after the addition of ARPA funds, 2022 proposed municipal taxes will drop from .35 mills to less than .2 — or 40 percent less than they planned.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

‘Denise Was Pure Love’; Former Coral Springs Teacher Fatally Shot in Chicago

A former Coral Springs Middle School teacher is being remembered locally for her work with kids after her death in Chicago last month, officials said. Denise Huguelet, a 67-year-old mother of five, was fatally shot on the city’s Dan Ryan Expressway on Aug. 17 as she and her husband drove home from a charity event at a Chicago White Sox game, according to the Chicago Tribune.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

How can we better prepare? It is the question every public safety professional asks and the motivation behind everything we do. Better preparation allows for the best possible response to any incident. Often the incidents or disasters we prepare for are unplanned, happening with little to no warning. However, by training for the unexpected, we remain ready to respond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Talk Media

COVID Cases Jump 42 percent in Broward Schools

Broward County Public Schools have recorded 916 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Sept. 2, reflecting a 42 percent increase over three days, data show. Coronavirus infections have been confirmed for at least 637 students and 279 school employees, according to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard. In the district’s prior COVID data update, reflecting confirmed cases through Aug. 30, Broward schools reported 647 total cases.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Recycling Possibly Makes a Comeback in Coral Springs

Recycling could return to Coral Springs by the end of the year. City Manager Frank Babinec announced at Wednesday’s city commission meeting at City Hall that the city continues to work on plans to resume residential curbside recycling. The announcement came as a response to Juliann Langere, a 30-year resident...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy