Economy

Cruise Stocks In Limbo As Delta Variant Cancellations Derail Sales Recovery

By Wayne Duggan
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruise stocks Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) have finally resumed operations, but the latest numbers from Bank of America suggest the companies still have a long way to go to right the ship. The Numbers: On Tuesday, Bank of America...

