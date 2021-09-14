CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Made All Artists Wear Yeezys and Donda Merch During Album Recording Sessions, Says Fivio Foreign

By Trent Fitzgerald
 7 days ago
Kanye West enforced a strict dress code during the Donda recording sessions, according to album collaborator Fivio Foreign. In an interview with Power 106 FM Los Angeles’ The Liftoff/L.A. Leakers show, which premiered on YouTube on Sept. 10, Fivio detailed Kanye’s studio environment while recording his latest album. According to the Brooklyn drill rapper, Kanye made all the artists wear Donda merch while working in the studio. The Chicago rapper-producer even went so far as to outfit everyone with Yeezy sneakers as well.

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

