Apple's supercharged iPad Mini is just a big, glorified iPhone

By Katie Canales
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple unveiled a new iPad Mini - and it's basically just a giant iPhone. The company held its annual September iPhone event Tuesday, and among the cluster of product announcements was a supercharged iPad Mini. Priced at $499, it's Apple's "littlest iPad" - CEO Tim Cook said during the virtual event - and its 8.3-inch screen is only slightly bigger than the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max and its 6.7 inches.

