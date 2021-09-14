Beef by-product values surge higher

Production expectations for several key commodities across the northwest are out as we quickly approach harvest. According to NASS, Idaho sugarbeet production is forecast at 6.99 million tons, up 2% from 2020 production. Harvested area, at 170,000 acres, is up 1,000 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 41.1 tons per acre, up 0.7 ton from August 1, 2021, and up 0.6 ton from 2020. Oregon sugarbeet production is forecast at 415,000 tons, up 8% from last year. Harvested area, at 10,300 acres, is up 900 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 40.3 tons per acre, down 3.7 tons from August 1, 2021, and down 0.6 ton from 2020. Washington sugarbeet production is forecast at 91,000 tons, up 6% from 2020 production. Harvested area, at 1,900 acres, is up 100 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 47.8 tons per acre, down 0.3 tons from August 1, 2021, but unchanged from 2020.

