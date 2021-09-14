Wasrud, Cynthia “Cindy” L.

Cynthia “Cindy” L. Wasrud, age 48 of Waupaca, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born in Waupaca on July 5, 1973 to the late Arden and Mona (Raether) Niemuth. Cindy graduated from Weyauwega-Fremont High School in 1991. She was employed for nearly 30 years at Piggly Wiggly in Waupaca. She loved baking, bowling and spending time with her nieces. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Iola, and was active on various committees there.