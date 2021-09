BRISTOL – Coming to Lake Compounce this Sunday is the Central Connecticut Walk to End Alzheimer's. The walk route will be open at 8 a.m. and visitors are free to finish it before or after the 9 a.m. Promise Garden Ceremony. Walkers are encouraged to maintain social distance. Hand sanitizer will be available as well. Those participating are asked to take part in a contactless registration and walk attendees are asked to be vaccinated or wear a mask.

